Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Slow progress
Clutterbuck (wrist) is doing some light stickhandling as he continues in his recovery, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Originally it was thought that Clutterbuck could return just after the All-Star break but that was wishful thinking. Clutterbuck is skating with former teammate Dennis Seidenberg but still isn't ready to rejoin the Islanders for practice and a return to game action seems weeks, not days away.
