Clutterbuck (wrist) is doing some light stickhandling as he continues in his recovery, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Originally it was thought that Clutterbuck could return just after the All-Star break but that was wishful thinking. Clutterbuck is skating with former teammate Dennis Seidenberg but still isn't ready to rejoin the Islanders for practice and a return to game action seems weeks, not days away.