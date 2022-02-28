Clutterbuck registered an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Clutterbuck earned the secondary helper on linemate Casey Cizikas' second-period marker. This assist snapped an eight-game point drought for Clutterbuck, who remains more of a physical presence than a scoring threat on the Islanders' fourth line. The 34-year-old has 12 points, 63 shots on net, 197 hits and a minus-5 rating through 49 contests overall.
