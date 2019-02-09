Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Status coming down to warmups
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against the Avalanche, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
On Friday, Islanders coach Barry Trotz downplayed the severity of Clutterbuck's injury, but it's still in the best interest of the team to see how the heavy-hitting forward looks in warmups.
