Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Still labeled day-to-day
Clutterbuck (upper body) remains day-to-day and is set to miss Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck was playing well prior to getting hurt, as he notched two goals, four helpers and 28 hits in his previous 10 contests. The winger figures to stick in a bottom-six role once cleared to return, but could still provide some decide depth scoring for the Isles. Tom Kuhnhackl will slot into the lineup versus the Senators with Clutterbuck on the shelf.
