Clutterbuck (upper body) is still out for the foreseeable future, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders have been very tight-lipped about every injury they have this season. Whether that is from general manager Lou Lamoriello or new coach Lane Lambert, they don't even like to give out if it's an upper or lower-body injury. In the case of Clutterbuck, we know that he had been dealing with a shoulder injury since the offseason, but we don't know if that is keeping him out of the lineup. It may not matter, however, with all of the team's injuries, if they fall out of the playoff picture, it's unlikely they would bring him back this season.