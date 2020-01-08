Clutterbuck (wrist) will miss his ninth straight game when the Islanders take on the Devils on Tuesday.

Clutterbuck suffered the injury Dec. 19 at Boston when his wrist was sliced open during the game. Clutterbuck underwent surgery two days later and the Islanders placed him on IR and didn't give out an estimation on when he might return to the lineup. Nothing has changed at this point in time and it's still anyone's guess as to if/when Clutterbuck might be able to resume playing this season.