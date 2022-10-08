Clutterbuck (shoulder) was absent from Islanders' practice again, per Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.

Clutterbuck has yet to practice since undergoing shoulder surgery in April. At this point, his status for opening night is in question. The 34-year-old veteran logged six goals, nine assists, and 229 hits in 59 games last season. Clutterbuck will compete for a bottom-six role upon his return.