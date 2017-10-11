Clutterbuck (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's clash with Anaheim, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck will miss his third straight outing due to this lower-body ailment -- with no specific timeline established for his return. The fact that the 29-year-old is traveling with the team on its West Coast swing is step in the right direction. The winger's next opportunity to slot into the lineup will be Saturday versus the Sharks.