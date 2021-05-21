Clutterbuck scored twice on two third-period shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 3. He also had four hits and two PIM.

That was an unexpected jolt of offense from a player who scored just seven times over the last two seasons combined. Clutterbuck brought the Islanders to within 3-2 early in the third period with a rebound on the doorstep, then he made it a 4-4 game less than 11 minutes later when Scott Mayfield's point shot deflected off Clutterbuck's body. It was the first two-goal game since Jan. 2019 for the 33-year-old winger.