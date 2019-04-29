Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suffers undisclosed injury
Clutterbuck had to be helped off the ice following Sunday's matchup with Carolina, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Islanders have a few extra days off, which could help Clutterbuck recover, depending on the severity of his injury. The winger may be filling a fourth-line role, but is also logging time on the power play (1:22 of ice time per game in the playoffs). The Ontario native's potential absence could force the club to recall a player or two from the minors ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 clash.
