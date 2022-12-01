Clutterbuck is day-to-day with an upper body injury suffered Tuesday.
Clutterbuck was forced to leave Tuesday's tilt with the Flyers in the first period and he did not return. Clutterbuck has two goals and an assist in 22 games this season.
