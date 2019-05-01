Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 in Carolina.

Clutterbuck suffered an undisclosed injury late in Game 2, but was deemed healthy enough to suit up Wednesday. The bruiser has made his presence felt in the playoffs, racking up 29 hits and three blocks in 6 games. He will resume his usual spot on the fourth line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.