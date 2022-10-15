Clutterbuck (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This paves the way for Clutterbuck to return to the lineup Saturday night against Anaheim. He didn't play in Thursday's season opener and was limited at training camp following shoulder surgery from April. Clutterbuck missed the final 23 games of the 2021-22 season due to the injury.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Sidelined with shoulder issue•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Returns to practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Lands on IR•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Still not practicing•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Absent from practice again•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Should be ready for Opening Night•