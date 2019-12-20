Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Taken to hospital
Clutterbuck was taken to the hospital after getting cut on the wrist by a skate blade during the Islanders 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz said postgame that there was no update as to the severity of the injury or how long Clutterbuck may be out of the lineup. The Islanders next game is Saturday afternoon versus the Ducks. At this time it would seem unlikely that Clutterbuck would play in that contest.
