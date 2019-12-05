Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Takes cross-check to face
Coach Barry Trotz did not have an update as to the status of Clutterbuck after he took an unpenalized cross-check to the face versus Montreal on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck was seen bleeding from the mouth and yelling at the refs after the hit but never did return to the game. Any hit to the face/head required an almost automatic concussion test, but there is no word as now if this is the reason Clutterbuck left the game and wasn't able to return. More information should be available when the team returns home Thursday to face the Golden Knights.
