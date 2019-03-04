Clutterbuck left the game late in the second period Sunday after getting hit in the head with a puck.

Clutterbuck was sitting on the bench when an errant puck clipped him in the side of the head. He left the ice under his own power but was more than likely tested for a concussion. Clutterbuck didn't return to the game and should be considered day-to-day before the Islanders take on the Senators on Tuesday.