Clutterbuck left the game late in the second period Sunday after getting hit in the head with a puck.

Clutterbuck was sitting on the bench when an errant puck clipped him in the side of the head. Clutterbuck was wearing a helmet at the time, but the puck may have hit him in the unprotected ear hole. He left the ice under his own power, but was more than likely tested for a concussion. Clutterbuck didn't return to the game and should be considered day to day before the Islanders take on the Senators on Tuesday.