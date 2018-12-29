Clutterbuck (lower body) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck reportedly was accompanied by defenseman Luca Sbisa as well as fellow forwards Michael Dal Colle and Scott Mayfield, so it's not clear if Clutterbuck will actually play. We'll circle back if he ends up sitting for a second straight game, otherwise, you can safely assume he's good to go.