Clutterbuck scored a goal during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the host Predators.

Appearing like the Predators were threatening to turn Thursday's matchup into a rout, Clutterbuck cut the slow-starting Islanders' second-period deficit to 4-2. The 34-year-old right winger connected on his first tally in 14 appearances and claimed points in consecutive outings for the first time this season. Clutterbuck contributed three shots and three hits during the defeat.