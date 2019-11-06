Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Two points against Sens
Clutterbuck scored an even-strength goal and added a short-handed assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
The Isles' checking lines supplied most of their offense on the night, with Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas leading the way. Clutterbuck has one goal and four points through 14 games, not a surprising pace for the 31-year-old considering he hasn't scored more than 23 points in a season since 2011-12.
