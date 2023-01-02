Clutterbuck (upper body) will not play Sunday against Seattle, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Clutterbuck was considered a game-time call Sunday but he'll miss his seventh straight game. His next chance to dress will be Tuesday against Vancouver.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Returns to practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will join Islanders on road trip•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Put on injured reserve list•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Not in lineup Saturday•