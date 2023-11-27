Clutterbuck is considered day-to-day with an illness.
Another update on Clutterbuck's status may be made available following Tuesday's morning skate, but for the time being, he should be considered questionable for the evening's matchup with New Jersey. Either way, the 36-year-old winger has been limited to only six points through 20 contests this campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to monitor his availability.
