Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Undergoes successful surgery
Clutterbuck has undergone successful wrist surgery and is considered out indefinitely.
The Islanders haven't released an expected timetable for Clutterbuck's recovery, but he's clearly facing an extended absence. The 32-year-old winger, who's picked up seven points in 33 games this campaign, will likely be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.
