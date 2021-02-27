Clutterbuck (undisclosed) didn't practice on Friday with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck had to leave the game Thursday versus the Bruins due to the injury and isn't expected to play Saturday against the Penguins. The Islanders haven't listed the exact nature of the injury or when they expect him to return, only stated that he received treatment for the injury Friday. The good news is that Clutterbuck is not expected to be out of the lineup long term, which is important as the Islanders were only a .500 team when he missed time last season.