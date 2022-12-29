Clutterbuck (upper body) will join the Islanders on their four-game road trip, which kicks off Sunday versus Seattle, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Clutterbuck's status for Sunday's game hasn't been determined, but the fact that he will be traveling with the Islanders is an encouraging sign. He has three goals and five points in 26 contests this season. Before the road trip, Clutterbuck will miss his sixth straight game Thursday against Columbus.