Clutterbuck (lower body) will travel with the team on its three-game West Coast trip, but won't be available Monday against St. Louis, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck registered four hits and a shot on goal in 10:45 of action Opening Night against Columbus, but was unable to give it a go Saturday. Joining the Isles for their trip out west is a step in the right direction, although no definitive timeline has been announced for the winger's return to the lineup.