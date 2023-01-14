Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will play Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Clutterbuck left Thursday's game late in the third period but has been deemed well enough to play against Montreal. Clutterbuck has four goals, two assists and 117 hits in 30 games this season.
