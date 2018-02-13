Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will play Tuesday
Clutterbuck (neck) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Clutterbuck was able to practice Monday after taking a high-stick to the throat during Sunday's clash with the Flames, so his injury clearly wasn't overly serious. The 30-year-old winger, who's notched eight goals and 17 points in 52 games this campaign, will slot into his usual bottom-six role against Columbus.
