Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will not be available for Friday's game against Boston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what Clutterbuck is dealing with but it will force him to miss his first game since Feb. 28. The 33-year-old grinder has nine points and 147 hits in 41 games this season. He'll be questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Flyers.