Clutterbuck (undisclosed) won't suit up for Thursday's Game 5 against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Clutterbuck came into the contest a game-time decision, but the forward isn't on the ice for warmups, signaling his omission from the lineup. The veteran has just one point in eight contests this postseason while averaging 12:13 of ice time, so his absence won't affect much from a fantasy perspective. In his stead, look for Ross Johnston or Michael Dal Colle to enter the lineup on the fourth line.