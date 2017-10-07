Clutterbuck (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's home tilt against the Sabres, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The 29-year-old told reporters in early September that he believed new skates had been contributing to his recurring groin issues, so he ended up going back to his old pair. Of course, this is not to say with certainty that he's suffered another groin ailment, but the Isles need the mashing winger in the lineup either way. New York was pushed around by the Blue Jackets on Opening Night and it led to a 5-0 loss even with the physical Clutterbuck being his typical aggressive self with four hits. Prospect Josh Ho-Sang reportedly will tag into this next contest.