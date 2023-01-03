Clutterbuck (upper body) won't be available for Tuesday's game against Vancouver, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck, who has been out since Dec. 16, still isn't ready to return despite making progress of late in practices. He has compiled five points, 21 shots on goal, 21 blocks and 98 hits in 26 games this season.
