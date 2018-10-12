Clutterbuck is scoreless through the Islanders first three games.

This should not come as to much of a surprise as Clutterbuck hasn't broke the 30-point mark in a season since 2010 with the Wild. Clutterbuck has been a mainstay on the fourth-line for the Islanders along with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin. His main role is as an agitator and to hit anything and everything that moves. Clutterbucks main value in fantasy leagues is in the hit category where for the third straight season he is on pace for 220-plus hits.