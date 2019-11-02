Clutterbuck has yet to wrinkle the twine in 12 games this season.

Clutterbuck only had 21 goals in his previous three seasons so the fact that he went goalless in October shouldn't come as too big of a surprise. Clutterbuck does have two helpers and a rating of plus-4 this season, but more will be expected of him offensively from this point forward.

