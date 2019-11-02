Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Yet to score
Clutterbuck has yet to wrinkle the twine in 12 games this season.
Clutterbuck only had 21 goals in his previous three seasons so the fact that he went goalless in October shouldn't come as too big of a surprise. Clutterbuck does have two helpers and a rating of plus-4 this season, but more will be expected of him offensively from this point forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.