Odelius was selected 65th overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Odelius is an exceptional skater and when you move that fast and that fluidly there is always a case to be made adding a player with that skill set to your organization is a smart move. Odelius' offensive game is extremely basic, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. He gets the puck up and out of his own zone, typically with his feet, and doesn't try to do too much. It's extremely difficult to see Odelius developing into a point-producing threat at the NHL level, but he could certainly turn into a depth regular with just minimal overall improvements to his game. Odelius will likely be stashed in his native Sweden the next couple seasons.