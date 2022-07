Odelius signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Islanders on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Odelius was a second round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old blueliner scored 30 points through 43 appearances in the Swedish junior league and was held without a point across seven games in the top league. He'll likely stay in Sweden to continue his development for the time being.