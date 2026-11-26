Ritchie logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.

Ritchie was back with the big club after a lower-body injury and a stint in the AHL to get up to speed. The 21-year-old forward should be a regular in the Islanders' lineup moving forward, though it's not yet clear who will get pushed off the roster when Kyle Palmieri (lower body) is healthy. Ritchie has earned three points, seven shots on net and five blocked shots over nine NHL outings this season, mainly in a middle-six role.