Ritchie scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 2-0 win over Tampa Bay.

It was slick little move that caught Jonas Johansson flat footed. On a power play, an Islanders point shot caromed off the end boards to Ritchie, who put his stick between his legs and banked the puck off Johansson and into the net from the left post. Richie's goal was the game winner. It's the rookie's first career power-play marker and third goal this season (19 games).