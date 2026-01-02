Ritchie scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Ritchie has scored in back-to-back games since he was scratched versus the Blue Jackets on Sunday. If head coach Patrick Roy was looking to send a message to the 20-year-old, it appears to have been received well. Ritchie could get a bump in usage if Bo Horvat (lower body) misses time after leaving Thursday's contest. Ritchie is up to six goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 30 appearances this season.