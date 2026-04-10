Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Points in seven of last eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ritchie had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Ritchie pushed the score to 5-2 on a 5-on-3 power play in the third period. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games and points in seven of his last eight games (three goals, six assists). Ritchie, who sits 14th in rookie scoring, has 13 goals, 17 assists and 73 shots in 62 games.
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