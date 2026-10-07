Ritchie scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Ritchie tallied in the second period, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead at the time. He has earned a goal, an assist, five shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating across three contests this season. Ritchie is centering the second line, though he has been sharing faceoff duties with Brayden Schenn. The 21-year-old Ritchie held his own with 30 points over 65 regular-season outings last year, and there's potential for him to get above the 40-point mark if he's a consistent part of the top six this season.