The Islanders announced Friday that Ritchie (lower body) is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

Ritchie exited Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers due to his lower-body injury, and he'll miss some time ahead of the regular season. He made just seven regular-season appearances in the NHL last year and was on the roster bubble ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. His injury could impact his chances of opening the regular season with the Islanders, but if he winds up in the minors, he'll likely be among the first candidates to be called up this year.