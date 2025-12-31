Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Tallies in Tuesday's victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ritchie scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
Ritchie was scratched Sunday versus the Blue Jackets, but he stepped into a third-line role for Tuesday's contest. He made a quick impact, opening the scoring at 2:56 of the first period. The 20-year-old has chipped in some depth scoring while primarily featuring in a bottom-six spot so far. He's at five goals, four assists, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 29 appearances.
