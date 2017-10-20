De Haan collected an assist and logged 19:46 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

While typically not a viable fantasy asset, de Haan now has three assists, a plus-3 rating, four PIM, seven hits and five blocked shots through his past four games. It's probably still not time to grab him off the waiver wire in most settings, but he is coming off a career-best 25 points last season. De Haan is also in the heart of his prime, and his modest cross-category production could potentially be of value in deeper leagues.