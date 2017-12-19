De Haan (shoulder) could be in danger of missing the rest of the regular season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Exactly how long de Haan will be out of the lineup for will depend on whether or not he will need surgery to repair his shoulder. The Isles didn't announce when a surgical decision will be made but what is known is that even if de Haan doesn't go under the knife, he will still miss a significant amount of time. De Haan suffered the injury while diving to break up a play in the defensive zone Saturday. The team won't have to make a corresponding move immediately as they were already carrying eight defenders on the roster and now will continue with just seven.