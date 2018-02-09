Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Defense suffering without him
De Haan (shoulder) hasn't played since Dec. 16 and the Islanders defense has had a difficult time without him in the lineup, Chris Botta of Islanders Point Blank reports.
General manager Garth Snow stated Thursday that the loss of de Haan is one of the main reasons why the Islanders have struggled this season. Snow does have a point as the Islanders GAA this season is 3.42 with him in the lineup and a half-goal higher without him. Still, de Haan is not considered to be anything more than a second pair defender and it's not like allowing 3.42 goals per game is anything to crow about. This is also a curious statement by Snow when you consider that de Haan can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Did his price just get higher for the Islander to retain his services when the GM pretty much stated that he is their best defender? Should Snow want to re-sign de Haan, these comments are likely to come up in negotiations.
More News
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Surgery on tap•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Seeking alternatives to surgery•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Undergoing surgery, done for season•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Update expected Saturday•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Status still murky•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Receives good news•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...