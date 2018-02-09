De Haan (shoulder) hasn't played since Dec. 16 and the Islanders defense has had a difficult time without him in the lineup, Chris Botta of Islanders Point Blank reports.

General manager Garth Snow stated Thursday that the loss of de Haan is one of the main reasons why the Islanders have struggled this season. Snow does have a point as the Islanders GAA this season is 3.42 with him in the lineup and a half-goal higher without him. Still, de Haan is not considered to be anything more than a second pair defender and it's not like allowing 3.42 goals per game is anything to crow about. This is also a curious statement by Snow when you consider that de Haan can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Did his price just get higher for the Islander to retain his services when the GM pretty much stated that he is their best defender? Should Snow want to re-sign de Haan, these comments are likely to come up in negotiations.