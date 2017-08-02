Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Narrowly avoid arbitration
De Haan inked a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Islanders on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
It appears the two sides agreed to split the difference after having previously been separated by about $3 million -- de Haan asking for $5 million while the team was offering $2 million. The blueliner is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he registered career highs in goals (five), assists (20) and shots on goal (116). The 26-year-old is unlikely to ever be a 20-goal scorer, but if he can increase his responsibilities -- specifically an expanded role on the power play -- he could approach the 30-point mark.
