De Haan (shoulder) has nine teams vying for his services ahead of the July 1 free-agency signing period, Mike Kelly of TSN & NHL Network reports.

A shoulder injury cost de Haan the final 49 games of the 2017-18 campaign, but all signs point to the defenseman being ready for training camp this fall. Obviously, the injury isn't a serious concern as nearly one-third of the league is going after him. The 27-year-old -- who made $3.3 million with his most recent one-year contract -- has accumulated 12 goals, 69 assists, and 118 PIM over 304 career games with the Islanders.