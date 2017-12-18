De Haan was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Monday.

Previously De Haan had been considered questionable for Tuesday's game with the Red Wings, but obviously you can rule him out for that one now. In a corresponding move, Thomas Hickey was removed from IR, so he may be ready to return soon, and to replace de Haan in the lineup for now.

