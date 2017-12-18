Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Placed on injured reserve
De Haan was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Monday.
Previously De Haan had been considered questionable for Tuesday's game with the Red Wings, but obviously you can rule him out for that one now. In a corresponding move, Thomas Hickey was removed from IR, so he may be ready to return soon, and to replace de Haan in the lineup for now.
More News
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Could miss remainder of season•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Status uncertain•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Two points in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Solid game in win•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Adds helper in win•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Narrowly avoids arbitration•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...