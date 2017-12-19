De Haan (shoulder) may not be out of the lineup for as long as expected, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

While a definitive diagnosis has yet to be made, apparently test results revealed that the injury may not be as significant as once feared. De Haan is still expected to be out of the lineup for weeks rather than days but at this point in time it does look like a return this season is possible.

